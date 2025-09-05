Carlos Alcaraz Reaches U.S. Open Final in Straight Sets Win Over Novak Djokovic
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man in professional tennis history to reach multiple Grand Slam finals on each surface as he defeated World No. 7 Novak Djokovic in straight sets—6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2—on Friday to reach the U.S. Open final.
The 22-year-old Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open in 2022 for his first career Grand Slam win, will look to win his sixth major title on Sunday. He will face the winner of Friday night's semifinal match between No. 1 Janik Sinner and No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Sunday will be Alcaraz's seventh Grand Slam finals appearance before turning 23 years old, which is tied for secnd all-time with Mats Wilander and Jim Courier. Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal both reached eight Grand Slam finals before turning 23.
"It's a great feeling," Alcaraz said after defeating Djokovic on Friday. "Once again the final here at the U.S. Open...it feels amazing. It means a lot to me. It wasn't the best level of the tournament for me, but I just kept a good level from the beginning to the last point. I served pretty well. Today I think it was really important. Being there, trying to play a really physical match. I think I did it. In general, I played really good tennis. Really happy to play my second final here at the U.S. Open."
If Alcaraz wins in straight sets on Sunday, he would become the first man in U.S. Open history to win the championship without losing a set in the tournament. Alcaraz became the first player since Roger Federer to reach the U.S. Open final without dropping a set after his straight set win vs. Djokovic on Friday.