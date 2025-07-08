Carlos Alcaraz Scores Golf Invitation From Marvel Star Ahead of Wimbledon Match
Spider-Man—er, actor Tom Holland—is on the lawn for Tuesday's Wimbledon quarterfinals, which will include superstar Carlos Alcaraz's contest vs. Cameron Norrie on Tuesday morning.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated match-up, the MCU mainstay actually stopped by the sidelines to chat with Carlitos himself ... and even make some plans for a future meet-up. On a different kind of green, of course.
In a video shared by the Wimbledon social media team, Alcaraz is heard asking Holland, an avid golfer, about his passion for the links, to which the actor replied, "We should play."
Holland then continued with something to the effect of: "I'll give you my number and we'll get a game together."
And of course, Alcaraz fired back with, "For sure."
Watch that interaction below:
Carlitos might be a superhuman on the tennis court, but it's not every day you get to play nine with an actual superhero. Can we get these guys a tee time?