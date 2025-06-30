Carlos Alcaraz Thanks Fabio Fognini for 'Incredible' First Round Wimbledon Match
Fabio Fognini played an outstanding final career match at Wimbledon on Monday vs. two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. If he does truly retire at the end of this year, this was one way to really go out on top.
Alcaraz ended up winning in five sets, but Fognini really tested him. The Spaniard won the first set 7–5, lost the second in a tiebreak, then won the third 7–5. Fognini grabbed the fourth 6–2, then Alcaraz finished the last one 6–1. It was a rollercoaster for it only being a first-round matchup.
Alcaraz led a standing ovation from fans at Centre Court as Fognini prepared to walk off the court. The World No. 2 complimented Fognini in his post-match interview, then he posted a sweet message to the 38-year-old on social media.
"38 years old? Congratulations on the incredible match @fabiofogna! It was an honor to share this battle at Wimbledon with you!" Alcaraz wrote (translated from Spanish).
It's clear that Fognini really stunned Alcaraz. What a special tribute to the Italian.