Coco Gauff Showed Off French Open Trophy Champs Get to Take Home, and It Is So Small

Coco Gauff won her first French Open title on Saturday.
Coco Gauff had a weekend in Paris that she'll never forget, as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title.

The 21-year-old Gauff now has two majors titles on her resume, as she won the U.S. Open back in 2023.

Gauff had a ton of fun celebrating the win on Saturday and then on Sunday she had some fun showing fans what the trophy she gets to take home looks like, and man is it small. The trophy champions are presented with on the court after their win stays on the grounds at Roland Garros and the winners get a replica to take home.

Gauff showed it off on her way home and had a good laugh over how it's barely bigger than a small water bottle.

Here's the TikTok video she shared:

Too funny.

