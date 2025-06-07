SI

Coco Gauff Made a Sweet Gesture to Roland Garros Ball Kids After Winning French Open

It was Gauff's day at the French Open and she shared some of it with the ball kids.

Liam McKeone

A nice moment after Gauff won her first French Open
A nice moment after Gauff won her first French Open / Roland Garros X Accoun

Saturday belonged to Coco Gauff at the French Open as the 21-year-old superstar became the first American woman since 2015 to win the tournament at Roland Garros. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6–7, 6–2, 6–4 to earn the Suzanne-Lenglen cup.

After her victory, Gauff suffered a blooper while taking a video with her new trophy, but it didn't deter her from making a sweet gesture to the Roland Garros ball kids who have been hard at work these past few weeks.

Gauff went over to the young crowd and high-fived nearly all of them before posing for a group photo. It was a nice moment.

A memorable day for Gauff capped off with a lifelong keepsake for those kids. What a picture that will be.

