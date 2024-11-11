Coco Gauff Hits Impressive Prize Money Milestone After Winning WTA Finals
At the age of 20, Coco Gauff continues to reach and create new milestones in the tennis world.
The American tennis star captured her first WTA Finals title over the weekend, beating Qinwen Zheng in a three-set thriller, 3–6, 6–4, 7–6. With this win, Gauff earned a record $4,805,000 from the tournament.
This check pushed her career grand total earnings to $21,581,989, pushing her past the $20 million mark. She is the first tennis player, male or female, born in 2004 or after to hit this prize money milestone. Gauff is the 14th WTA player in history to reach this prize money amount.
“I didn’t know, like I knew it was some money, but I didn’t know that much,” Gauff admitted after her win, adding “that’s a lot of money.”
Gauff is just the fourth tennis player born after the year 2000 to reach $20 million in prize money. The other three players include 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz ($36,148,985), 23-year-old Iga Swiatek ($33,141,991) and 23-year-old Jannik Sinner ($29,108,484). This is pretty good company to join.
Gauff's prize money total will only continue to grow throughout her career. The WTA record is held by none other than Serena Williams, who shattered records by winning $94 million in prize money during her legendary career.