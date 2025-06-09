Coco Gauff Had Inspiring Message About Overcoming Doubts After Winning French Open
Coco Gauff may have erased the doubts of some by winning the French Open in come-from-behind fashion in three sets over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. But perhaps most importantly, Gauff overcame doubts that she herself had about one day hoisting the trophy at Roland Garros.
Gauff opened up about said doubts—and overcoming them—in a profound post onto her Instagram account on Sunday.
"Waking up and starting to realize it was indeed not a dream," Gauff wrote. "losing in the finals here 3 years ago had created a lot of doubt in my head. I thought I could never overcome the pressure, I thought holding this trophy would never happen. I thought my dreams were so close to happening but would never come true.
"So to be here…. means absolutely everything. The more I started to dig deeper into my thoughts, I realized deep down I didn’t truly believe any of those thoughts, deep down I realized that I can do it and I refused to let those thoughts consume me. the younger coco would have looked at me crazy because that girl never doubted a thing in her life especially when it came to tennis.
"But needless to say, I learned having doubt enter your head is impossible to escape but not impossible to overcome. Yesterday was a result of that. I overcame… and if I can, so can you.🫶🏾“I ain’t never had a doubt inside me and if I ever told you that I did I ‘m lying” - tyler the creator"
Gauff broke through for her first major singles title in 2023 at the US Open, but the chance for her first Grand Slam came a year earlier at the 2022 French Open, where she reached the final against then-world No. 1 Iga Świątek, who dispatched her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. She undoubtedly experienced uncertainty about potentially winning at Roland Garros when she reached the quarterfinals and semifinals at Roland Garros in 2023, and 2024, respectively, only to lose to Świątek in straight sets both times.
The doubts crept back into her head, but this time, Gauff overcame them en route to her first victory at Roland Garros.