Emma Raducanu Could Only Laugh Off Awkward Question About Doubles Partner Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were recently announced as a pair for the 2025 U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, which is set to take place in August.
The two are at Wimbledon before their respective men's and women's singles draws begin next week. The pairing has sparked rumors about a potential relationship between the new doubles partners. Even though that's a personal topic, Raducanu was asked an awkward question about whether "there was any truth behind the rumors" surrounding the chatter online about her friendship with Alcaraz in a press conference Saturday.
"We're just good friends," Raducanu said through a big smile in response.
A public relations staffer quickly jumped in after her response to put an end to potential further questioning, saying "O.K., I think we can probably wrap it up there," which brought out a big laugh from Raducanu and media members in the room.
"Way to wrap up," she said through laughter and two thumbs up.
Raducanu, the world No. 38 and top-ranked British player, has a first-round match with Mimi Xu to open her quest at Wimbledon Monday. Alcaraz, the two-time defending Wimbledon men's singles champ, opens his draw Monday against Italian Fabio Fognini as fans eye a potential rematch between the Spaniard and Jannik Sinner in the final after an epic match at Roland Garros early June.
Alcaraz and Raducanu won't take the same side of the court until later this summer at the U.S. Open. Until then, you heard her, everyone—they're just good friends.