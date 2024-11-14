Frances Tiafoe Fined $120,000 for Cursing Out Umpire at Shanghai Masters
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe has been fined $120,000 by the ATP for his verbal behavior towards an umpire at the Shanghai Masters in October.
The ATP Fines Committee broke down Tiafoe's fine by $60,000 for "verbal abuse" and $60,000 for "aggravated behavior." It's rare for a tennis player to be fined over $100,000 on the tour, so this is quite the lofty expense.
Tiafoe cursed out chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote after he lost a match to Russian Roman Safiullin. The frustration was sparked from a time violation Pinoargote put on Tiafoe in the third set of the match when the opponents were tied 5–5. Tiafoe was called on a second serve attempt, but argued that he had started to throw the ball up. He went on to lose the point and the match.
Tiafoe's NSFW rant went as such: "F--- you man! F--- you! Seriously, man. F--- you! You f---ed me out of the f---ing match!"
Tiafoe apologized shortly after the instance on Instagram.
The American earned $2.7 million in prize money on the ATP Tour this year, so this fine will be a bigger chunk of that.