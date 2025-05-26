SI

French Open Champions Through the Years: All-Time Winners List

A look at all the men's singles winners in French Open history.

Ryan Phillips

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after winning the 2024 French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after winning the 2024 French Open. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

The 2025 French Open is upon us, with the historic tournament at Roland Garros once again serving as the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The French Open was established in 1981 and has been played outdoors at Stade Roland Garros on red clay courts since 1928. Since 1925, it has served as one of tennis' four Grand Slam events, with the others being the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. The tournament officially got its name in 1968.

The men's singles event at the tournament has been played 129 times, and has been a Grand Slam event 95 times. It has a rich history, and what follows below is a look at some of the greats who have won it.

To note: the event was not played from 1915 to '19 because of World War I, was skipped in 1940 due to World War II, and was played under German occupation from 1941 until '44.

List of French Open Winners

After the tournament began in 1891, when Great Britain's H. Briggs took home the title, the French dominated the event. A French player has won the tournament 38 times, with 37 of those coming in the Amateur Era, and only one coming in the Open Era. The win in the Open Era came in 1983, when Yannick Noah took home the title.

YEAR

Winner

COUNTRY

1891

H. Briggs

Great Britain

1892

Jean Schopfer

France

1893

Laurent Riboulet

France

1894

Andre Vacherot

France

1895

Andre Vacherot

France

1896

Andre Vacherot

France

1897

Paul Ayme

France

1898

Paul Ayme

France

1899

Paul Ayme

France

1900

Paul Ayme

France

1901

Andre Vacherot

France

1902

Marcel Vacherot

France

1903

Max Decugis

France

1904

Max Decugis

France

1905

Maurice Germot

France

1906

Maurice Germot

France

1907

Max Decugis

France

1908

Max Decugis

France

1909

Max Decugis

France

1910

Maurice Germot

France

1911

Andre Gobert

France

1912

Max Decugis

France

1913

Max Decugis

France

1914

Max Decugis

France

1920

Andre Gobert

France

1921

Jean Samazeuilh

France

1922

Henri Cochet

France

1923

Francois Blanchy

France

1924

Jean Borotra

France

1925

Rene Lacoste

France

1926

Henri Cochet

France

1927

Rene Lacoste

France

1928

Henri Cochet

France

1929

Rene Lacoste

France

1930

Henri Cochet

France

1931

Jean Borotra

France

1932

Henri Cochet

France

1933

Jack Crawford

Australia

1934

Gottfried von Cramm

Germany

1935

Fred Perry

Great Britain

1936

Gottfried von Cramm

Germany

1937

Henner Henkel

Germany

1938

Don Budge

United States

1939

Don McNeill

USA

1941

Bernard Destremau*

France

1942

Bernard Destramau*

France

1943

Yvon Petra*

France

1944

Yvon Petra*

France

1945

Yvon Petra*

France

1946

Marcel Bernard

France

1947

Jozsef Asboth

Hungary

1948

Frank Parker

United States

1949

Frank Parker

United States

1950

Budge Patty

United States

1951

Jaroslav Drobny

Egypt

1952

Jaroslav Drobny

Egypt

1953

Ken Rosewall

Australia

1954

Tony Trabert

United States

1955

Tony Trabert

United States

1956

Lew Hoad

Australia

1957

Sven Davison

Sweden

1958

Mervyn Rose

Australia

1959

Nicola Pietrangeli

Italy

1960

Nicola Pietrangeli

Italy

1961

Manuel Santana

Spain

1962

Rod Laver

Australia

1963

Roy Emerson

Australia

1964

Manuel Santana

Spain

1965

Fred Stolle

Australia

1966

Tony Roche

Australia

1967

Roy Emerson

Australia

1968

Ken Rosewall

Australia

1969

Rod Laver

Australia

1970

Jan Kodes

Czechoslovakia

1971

Jan Kodes

Czechoslovakia

1972

Andres Gimeno

Spain

1973

Ilie Nastase

Romania

1974

Bjorn Borg

Sweden

1975

Bjorn Borg

Sweden

1976

Adriano Panatta

Italy

1977

Guillermo Vilas

Argentina

1978

Bjorn Borg

Sweden

1979

Bjorn Borg

Sweden

1980

Bjorn Borg

Sweden

1981

Bjorn Borg

Sweden

1982

Mats Wilander

Sweden

1983

Yannick Noah

France

1984

Ivan Lendl

Czechoslovakia

1985

Mats Wilander

Sweden

1986

Ivan Lendl

Czechoslovakia

1987

Ivan Lendl

Czechoslovakia

1988

Mats Wilander

Sweden

1989

Michael Chang

United States

1990

Andres Gomez

Ecuador

1991

Jim Courier

United States

1992

Jim Courier

United States

1993

Sergi Bruguera

Spain

1994

Sergi Bruguera

Spain

1995

Thomas Muster

Austria

1996

Yevgeny Kafelnikov

Russia

1997

Gustavo Kuerten

Brazil

1998

Carlos Moya

Spain

1999

Andre Agassi

United States

2000

Gustavo Kuerten

Brazil

2001

Gustavo Kuerten

Brazil

2002

Albert Costa

Spain

2003

Juan Carlos Ferrero

Spain

2004

Gaston Gaudio

Argentina

2005

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2006

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2007

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2008

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2009

Roger Federer

Switzerland

2010

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2011

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2012

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2013

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2014

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2015

Stan Warrinka

Switzerland

2016

Novak Djokovic

Serbia

2017

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2018

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2019

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2020

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2021

Novak Djokovic

Serbia

2022

Rafael Nadal

Spain

2023

Novak Djokovic

Serbia

2024

Carlos Alcaraz

Spain

*Disputed champions, not sanctioned or recognized by French Tennis Federation. Tournaments were not Grand Slam events.

Who Has Won the Most French Open Titles?

Rafael Nadal made Roland Garros his playground during his career. He won the men's singles title at the tournament an incredible 14 times from 2005 through '22. Nadal went 14-0 in French Open finals, and his overall record was 112-4, meaning he won 96.5% of his matches.

France's Max Decugi won the tournament eight times from 1903 until '14, while Bjorn Borg won six times in eight years from 1974 through '81.

Below are the six men who have won the French Open the most times:

PLAYER

FRENCH OPEN TITLES

COUNTRY

Rafael Nadal

14

Spain

Max Decugis

8*

France

Bjorn Borg

6

Sweden

Henri Cochet

5*

France

Andre Vacherot

4*

France

Paul Ayme

4*

France

*All wins in the Amateur Era.

Who Won the 2024 French Open?

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles title at the 2024 French Open in a five-set thriller against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz was down 2-1 entering the fourth set, but pulled out a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory. It was his first French Open title and third Grand Slam victory. He followed it up by winning his second Wimbledon title a few weeks later.

Alcaraz entered the 2025 French Open as the No. 2 seed, with Italy's Jannik Sinner at No. 1.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/Tennis