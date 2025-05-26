French Open Champions Through the Years: All-Time Winners List
The 2025 French Open is upon us, with the historic tournament at Roland Garros once again serving as the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.
The French Open was established in 1981 and has been played outdoors at Stade Roland Garros on red clay courts since 1928. Since 1925, it has served as one of tennis' four Grand Slam events, with the others being the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. The tournament officially got its name in 1968.
The men's singles event at the tournament has been played 129 times, and has been a Grand Slam event 95 times. It has a rich history, and what follows below is a look at some of the greats who have won it.
To note: the event was not played from 1915 to '19 because of World War I, was skipped in 1940 due to World War II, and was played under German occupation from 1941 until '44.
List of French Open Winners
After the tournament began in 1891, when Great Britain's H. Briggs took home the title, the French dominated the event. A French player has won the tournament 38 times, with 37 of those coming in the Amateur Era, and only one coming in the Open Era. The win in the Open Era came in 1983, when Yannick Noah took home the title.
YEAR
Winner
COUNTRY
1891
H. Briggs
Great Britain
1892
Jean Schopfer
France
1893
Laurent Riboulet
France
1894
Andre Vacherot
France
1895
Andre Vacherot
France
1896
Andre Vacherot
France
1897
Paul Ayme
France
1898
Paul Ayme
France
1899
Paul Ayme
France
1900
Paul Ayme
France
1901
Andre Vacherot
France
1902
Marcel Vacherot
France
1903
Max Decugis
France
1904
Max Decugis
France
1905
Maurice Germot
France
1906
Maurice Germot
France
1907
Max Decugis
France
1908
Max Decugis
France
1909
Max Decugis
France
1910
Maurice Germot
France
1911
Andre Gobert
France
1912
Max Decugis
France
1913
Max Decugis
France
1914
Max Decugis
France
1920
Andre Gobert
France
1921
Jean Samazeuilh
France
1922
Henri Cochet
France
1923
Francois Blanchy
France
1924
Jean Borotra
France
1925
Rene Lacoste
France
1926
Henri Cochet
France
1927
Rene Lacoste
France
1928
Henri Cochet
France
1929
Rene Lacoste
France
1930
Henri Cochet
France
1931
Jean Borotra
France
1932
Henri Cochet
France
1933
Jack Crawford
Australia
1934
Gottfried von Cramm
Germany
1935
Fred Perry
Great Britain
1936
Gottfried von Cramm
Germany
1937
Henner Henkel
Germany
1938
Don Budge
United States
1939
Don McNeill
USA
1941
Bernard Destremau*
France
1942
Bernard Destramau*
France
1943
Yvon Petra*
France
1944
Yvon Petra*
France
1945
Yvon Petra*
France
1946
Marcel Bernard
France
1947
Jozsef Asboth
Hungary
1948
Frank Parker
United States
1949
Frank Parker
United States
1950
Budge Patty
United States
1951
Jaroslav Drobny
Egypt
1952
Jaroslav Drobny
Egypt
1953
Ken Rosewall
Australia
1954
Tony Trabert
United States
1955
Tony Trabert
United States
1956
Lew Hoad
Australia
1957
Sven Davison
Sweden
1958
Mervyn Rose
Australia
1959
Nicola Pietrangeli
Italy
1960
Nicola Pietrangeli
Italy
1961
Manuel Santana
Spain
1962
Rod Laver
Australia
1963
Roy Emerson
Australia
1964
Manuel Santana
Spain
1965
Fred Stolle
Australia
1966
Tony Roche
Australia
1967
Roy Emerson
Australia
1968
Ken Rosewall
Australia
1969
Rod Laver
Australia
1970
Jan Kodes
Czechoslovakia
1971
Jan Kodes
Czechoslovakia
1972
Andres Gimeno
Spain
1973
Ilie Nastase
Romania
1974
Bjorn Borg
Sweden
1975
Bjorn Borg
Sweden
1976
Adriano Panatta
Italy
1977
Guillermo Vilas
Argentina
1978
Bjorn Borg
Sweden
1979
Bjorn Borg
Sweden
1980
Bjorn Borg
Sweden
1981
Bjorn Borg
Sweden
1982
Mats Wilander
Sweden
1983
Yannick Noah
France
1984
Ivan Lendl
Czechoslovakia
1985
Mats Wilander
Sweden
1986
Ivan Lendl
Czechoslovakia
1987
Ivan Lendl
Czechoslovakia
1988
Mats Wilander
Sweden
1989
Michael Chang
United States
1990
Andres Gomez
Ecuador
1991
Jim Courier
United States
1992
Jim Courier
United States
1993
Sergi Bruguera
Spain
1994
Sergi Bruguera
Spain
1995
Thomas Muster
Austria
1996
Yevgeny Kafelnikov
Russia
1997
Gustavo Kuerten
Brazil
1998
Carlos Moya
Spain
1999
Andre Agassi
United States
2000
Gustavo Kuerten
Brazil
2001
Gustavo Kuerten
Brazil
2002
Albert Costa
Spain
2003
Juan Carlos Ferrero
Spain
2004
Gaston Gaudio
Argentina
2005
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2006
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2007
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2008
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2009
Roger Federer
Switzerland
2010
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2011
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2012
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2013
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2014
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2015
Stan Warrinka
Switzerland
2016
Novak Djokovic
Serbia
2017
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2018
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2019
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2020
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2021
Novak Djokovic
Serbia
2022
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2023
Novak Djokovic
Serbia
2024
Carlos Alcaraz
Spain
*Disputed champions, not sanctioned or recognized by French Tennis Federation. Tournaments were not Grand Slam events.
Who Has Won the Most French Open Titles?
Rafael Nadal made Roland Garros his playground during his career. He won the men's singles title at the tournament an incredible 14 times from 2005 through '22. Nadal went 14-0 in French Open finals, and his overall record was 112-4, meaning he won 96.5% of his matches.
France's Max Decugi won the tournament eight times from 1903 until '14, while Bjorn Borg won six times in eight years from 1974 through '81.
Below are the six men who have won the French Open the most times:
PLAYER
FRENCH OPEN TITLES
COUNTRY
Rafael Nadal
14
Spain
Max Decugis
8*
France
Bjorn Borg
6
Sweden
Henri Cochet
5*
France
Andre Vacherot
4*
France
Paul Ayme
4*
France
*All wins in the Amateur Era.
Who Won the 2024 French Open?
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles title at the 2024 French Open in a five-set thriller against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz was down 2-1 entering the fourth set, but pulled out a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory. It was his first French Open title and third Grand Slam victory. He followed it up by winning his second Wimbledon title a few weeks later.
Alcaraz entered the 2025 French Open as the No. 2 seed, with Italy's Jannik Sinner at No. 1.