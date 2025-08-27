Full 2025 U.S. Open Bracket: Men's and Women's (Live Updates)
The 2025 U.S. Open is officially underway with some of the world's biggest tennis stars competing for a title in Flushing Meadows.
As the final leg in the annual Grand Slam circuit, the U.S. Open has become a staple event for casual and diehard tennis fans alike—after all, who among us can resist the allure of the legendary Honey Deuce cocktail?
Last year, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, and will be looking to defend their crown in a competitive field of both underdogs and highly-ranked players. Among their fiercest challengers for the trophy are Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the men's side, and Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff on the women's side.
The U.S. Open tournament will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7, with the men's and women's singles finals scheduled to take place during the final two days.
Here are the 2025 U.S. Open brackets for men's singles, women's singles and women's doubles:
U.S. Open Bracket 2025: Men's Singles
U.S. Open Bracket 2025: Women's Singles
U.S. Open Bracket 2025: Women's Doubles
As you can see, there haven't been any major upsets so far, but it's still quite early in the tournament.
Check back in for updates!