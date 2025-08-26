SI

U.S. Open Announcers Awkwardly Broke Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce News During Match

This probably didn't need to be said.

Kristen Wong

The U.S. Open announcers couldn't find a good way to break the news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were officially engaged.
Not everyone was clued in to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement news that dropped Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Open announcers found out about it in the middle of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner's first round match against Vit Kopriva, and they tried to tell the audience about it on the ESPN broadcast—emphasis on "tried."

As Kopriva prepared to serve, ESPN announcer Brad Gilbert enthusiastically blurted out, "Taylor Swift is engaged!

"With... a new record, or?" Jason Goodall, Gilbert's boothmate, replied.

"She is engaged to be-she's gonna get married!"

Cue a lengthy pause as the announcers waited for Sinner and Kopriva to play out the point.

"So he said yes," Goodall finally said. "Way to go, Taylor and Travis!"

That's about as awkward as it gets.

While the U.S. Open social account publicly celebrated Swift and Kelce's engagement, diehard tennis fans were less enthused, for obvious reasons.

