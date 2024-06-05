How to Watch the French Open Men's and Women's Finals With & Without Cable
This year's French Open winners are close to being crowned as the tournament will officially end on Sunday, June 9 at the conclusion of the men's singles final.
Whoever wins the men's singles draw this year will be a first-time French Open champion. It's also the first time a member of the big three—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic—will not be in the final since 2004. Federer retired in 2022, Nadal lost in the first round to Alexander Zverev and Djokovic withdrew ahead of the semifinals due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.
On the women's side, reigning champion Iga Swiatek is still trying to win a third French Open title in a row. Otherwise, a new women's champion could be crowned this year, too. The women's final takes place on Saturday, June 8.
There are ways for fans to tune in to the women's and men's finals on both cable and streaming. Check out what you need to do in order to watch the finals.
How to Watch the Women's and Men's Finals With Cable
Both the women's and men's finals will be broadcast on NBC. Coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday and will run until the matches and trophy ceremonies are finished.
The French Open has been broadcast on NBC consistently since 1983. Check your local channel guide to find NBC.
How to Watch the Women's and Men's Finals Without Cable
NBC's streaming partner, Peacock, will also show the women's and men's finals simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday.
Fans will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium in order to watch the finals live. Right now, the streaming service is offering a 40% off deal to pay $2.99 a month for the first six months of the plan.
Additionally, streaming options that don’t require cable include FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. For fans not looking to spend exorbitant amounts on a streaming service, FuboTV offers a free one-week trial to new subscribers.