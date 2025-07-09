A Sleepy Hugh Grant Appears to Take Nap During Djokovic-Cobolli Match at Wimbledon
Haters will say he was just resting his eyes.
Hugh Grant was sitting in the Royal Box for Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon on Wednesday, an afternoon that, on its face, seems like quite the exciting time. In actuality, though, it was hard to tell whether the actor was enjoying himself.
Why, you may ask? Well, it would seem that cameras caught the Love Actually star taking what looked to be a nap during the contest.
Check out that funny moment below:
To be fair, it's possible the broadcast just caught him in a bad moment. But it's also possible he had one too many Pimm's Cups ... in which case, we've all been there.
Hopefully, Mr. Grant was awake for the match's end, when Djokovic won after the fourth set. The Serbian superstar will now advance to the tournament semifinals for the 14th time in his career to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. As for the other men's pairing, American and No. 5 seed Taylor Fritz will go up against Spaniard and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz.