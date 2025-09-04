Iga Świątek Snipes Back at Reporter Over Question About Fatigue After U.S. Open Loss
Wednesday was a frustrating day for six-time major champion Iga Świątek.
Świątek, who was aiming to reach her fourth straight major semifinal, was bested in straight sets by world No. 9 Amanda Anisimova, whom she had beaten en route to the first Wimbledon title of her career nearly two months ago.
Anisimova, to her credit, raised her level of play above the normally-sharp Świątek, who struggled to land her first serves for much of the match and uncharacteristically double faulted to gift Anisimova a game—and a commanding 5-3 lead in the second set en route to the American tennis player's victory.
So, understandably, Świątek was probably disappointed when she made her way to the podium for her post-match press conference.
During the presser, Świątek was asked "how tired" she was "at the moment" after winning Wimbledon, emerging victorious at Cincinnati prior to the U.S. Open, and then playing deep into the tourney at Flushing Meadows.
Świątek, puzzled by the question, paused before answering.
"Well—I don't know, like—it's not like my matches were exhausting here," she said.
When the reporter went on to ask if she needed a "mental break", the Polish tennis star asked him why he would think so. Like a counterpuncher on the tennis court, Świątek then returned the question right back at the reporter.
Świątek: “Do you need a mental break?”
Reporter: “Sorry?”
Świątek: "You look like you need a mental break."
Reporter: "I do yeah."
Świątek: "Then what are you doing here?"
It's safe to say that Świątek agrees to disagree about the whole "mental break" narrative.