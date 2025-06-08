Jannik Sinner Had Classy Message for Carlos Alcaraz After Losing Epic French Open Final
Jannik Sinner was on the unfortunate end of Carlos Alcaraz's epic comeback to win the 2025 French Open on Sunday. After winning the first two sets (4-6, 6-7) of the match, Sinner appeared primed to win his first French Open title before Alcaraz fought off multiple championship points to take the fourth set. Alcaraz won the final three sets (6-4, 7-6, 7-6), pulling off the comeback in what will go down as one of the most thrilling French Open finals ever.
Even after Alcaraz took the third set, Alcaraz and Sinner went back-and-forth until the end of a match that lasted five hours and 29 minutes long. The match turned out to be the longest men's singles final in Roland-Garros history, and the second-longest in any Grand Slam final in the Open Era, only behind the 2012 Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Though Sinner lost in heartbreaking fashion, he only had praise for Alcaraz after his second consecutive win at Roland-Garros.
"First off all Carlos, congrats again," Sinner said to Alcaraz after the match. "Amazing performance, amazing battle, amazing everything to you and your team. Amazing job. I’m very happy for you and you deserve it. Congrats."
Alcaraz similarly expressed kind words for Sinner after the loss, and congratulated him for a great performance in the tournament.
"It is amazing the level you have," Alcaraz said to Sinner. "Congratulations for an amazing two weeks, amazing tournament. To you, to your team, I know the hard work you're putting in every day. It's huge. Honestly, I know how hard you're chasing this tournament or every tournament. I'm pretty sure you're going to be champion, not once, but many, many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you."
After reaching the French Open final for the first time, Sinner is still seeking his first title at Roland-Garros. The 23-year-old from Italy has won his first three Grand Slam titles over the last year and a half—including back-to-back Australian Open crowns—but has yet to win the French Open or Wimbledon. He will get the chance to win his first title at Wimbledon when the tournament begins later this month.