Jannik Sinner, Iga Świątek Can Make Rare Tennis History in 2026 After Wimbledon Wins
For the first time in their respective careers, Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek triumphed at Wimbledon, as the former exorcised his French Open demons against rival Carlos Alcaraz while the latter dominated Amanda Anisimova in historic fashion at the All-England Club.
But Sinner's and Świątek's Wimbledon victories were more than just career firsts. The wins at the iconic tournament give both Sinner and Świątek the chance to make rare tennis history in the 2026 season.
They are both one major trophy away from winning the career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only 18 tennis players (male and female) in history. This means that both Sinner and Świątek are just one Grand Slam trophy shy of winning all four (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) majors in their careers. Alcaraz, who has yet to win the Australian Open, can also do so in '26.
Had Sinner prevailed at the French Open, his Wimbledon triumph would have earned him the career Grand Slam. As it stands, Sinner will need a win at Roland Garros to become the ninth men's tennis player to win the career Grand Slam. Should he do so, Sinner would tie 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal for the youngest man to achieve the feat. Nadal was 24 when he did so. Alcaraz, 22, would become the youngest man to ever complete the career Grand Slam should he break through in Melbourne next year.
Meanwhile, Świątek can become the first woman to complete the career Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova in 2012, and the third-youngest women's tennis player to do so. Should Świątek win the 2026 Australian Open, these impressive accolades will be hers.
Tennis fans could witness a whole lot of history made in '26.