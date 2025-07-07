SI

Jannik Sinner Offered Heartfelt Gesture to Grigor Dimitrov After Stunning Retirement

The world No. 1 helped Dimitrov off the the court following his devastating injury.

Sinner helped Dimitrov carry his bags off the court after suffering a match-ending injury
Grigor Dimitrov was on the verge of a truly shocking upset at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner when disaster struck.

With Dimitrov leading Sinner by two sets and the third all tied up, the Bulgarian suddenly went down with an injury. In a stunning turn of events he was forced to retire due to the injury, ending his hopes to advance to the next round of Wimbledon and upsetting the world No. 1 tennis player.

Dimitrov was clearly devastated as he returned to the court to officially retire, and Sinner offered a truly heartfelt gesture for his opponent. He came over and hugged Dimitrov, walking arm-in-arm towards the sideline where Sinner helped Dimitrov pack up his bags. He then carried all the bags as Dimitrov slowly exited, clearly struggling with his injury.

It was a remarkable moment that stood out against the backdrop of the tragic series of events.

It's a heartbreaking development for Dimitrov, and Sinner clearly feels that as deeply as he can. It is inspiring, in a way, to see him treat his competitor with such great respect during one of the hardest moments of his career.

A rollercoaster of emotions at Wimbledon on Monday.

