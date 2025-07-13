Jannik Sinner Shared What He Is Most Proud of About His Wimbledon Win
Just 35 days removed from an epic French Open final that skyrocketed an already-budding rivalry into another stratosphere, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz met again for another major title on Sunday.
As the two ATP top-ranked players met at Centre Court for the Wimbledon final, it was impossible to disregard the events of just over a month ago. Alcaraz remarkably fought off three championship points and came back from down two sets to win at Roland Garros in a fifth-set tiebreak.
In their second meeting in a major final at the All England Club, Sinner got his revenge, defeating Alcaraz in four sets for his first Wimbledon victory and fourth major title. Following the big win, the 23-year-old Italian and world No. 1 was asked how proud he was about the way he bounced back after the crushing loss in Paris.
"I think this is the part I'm proudest of because it really has been not easy," Sinner said in his post-match press conference via Wimbledon.com. "I always try to be honest with me and have the self talk, you know, 'What if? What if?'
"And I always try to accept it in a way. Things can happen and I believe if you lose a Grand Slam final that way it's much better like that than if someone kills you and you only [win] two games. And then after you keep going and keep pushing. I brought a lot of intensity to every practice because I felt like I could play very good. I also said after Roland Garros that it's not the time to put me down because another Grand Slam was coming up and I did great here."
Not only did Sinner get revenge on Alcaraz, but he took down the back-to-back defending Wimbledon champion. The last time Alcaraz lost at Wimbledon came in 2022, to none other than Sinner in the round of 16. Now, they move to prepare for another major, the U.S. Open, which kicks off Aug. 24 where Sinner will play to defend a title. And tennis fans are certainly hoping for another chapter in the sport's new signature rivalry.