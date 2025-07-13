Carlos Alcaraz Had Heartwarming Message for Jannik Sinner After Wimbledon Final Loss
In what's always a difficult moment, the runner-up at Wimbledon speaks in front of the crowd at Centre Court moments after a crushing loss. Carlos Alcaraz had to face that music Sunday after his first career loss in a major final. Despite the circumstances, the 22-year-old Spaniard handled it admirably.
While playing for a three-peat at the All England Club, he fell to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Alcaraz-Sinner is the sport's new signature rivalry, as the two players have combined to win each of the past seven majors. They played an instant-classic final at Roland Garros last month where Alcaraz came back to win in five sets before Sinner got revenge at Wimbledon.
Despite the heated on-court rivalry, the two top-ranked players have formed a solid friendship off the court. As Sinner secured his first Wimbledon win Sunday, his opponent and friend was happy for him—even if he wished the result went a different way.
"I'm really happy for you," Alcaraz said while congratulating Sinner during his post-match interview. "Keep it going and I'm really happy to be able to build a good relationship off the court, but then a great rivalry on the court that makes me improve every day. So thank you very much and congratulations."
The U.S. Open kicks off Aug. 24 as this year's final major and tennis fans certainly hope for another chapter between the two pals. This time, it's Sinner defending a title after he won the U.S. Open final over American Taylor Fritz last year.