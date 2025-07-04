Laura Siegemund Had a Priceless Reaction to Upset Win Over Madison Keys at Wimbledon
Another top-10 seed has fallen at the All-England Club.
World No. 8 Madison Keys was toppled in straight sets by Laura Siegemund, who advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, which began in 2006.
And Siegemund's reaction after her victory was a beautiful moment. Up 6-3, 5-3 and 40-30, Siegemund had match point on her racket as she served for the stunning upset. She fired a serve to Keys's backhand, a return the American deposited into the doubles alley, sealing Siegemund's win and continuing carnage for the top seeds at Wimbledon.
Siegemund threw her arms skyward and literally jumped for joy.
Siegemund acquitted herself incredibly well against the 2025 Australian Open champion, as she registered 19 winners and 11 unforced errors, compared to 16 and 31 resepctively for Keys. Siegemund also managed her nerves incredibly well, something she joked about after the match.
With only one top-5 seed remaining on the women's side—world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka—a huge opportunity awaits Siegemund and the rest of the women's draw at the All-England Club.
Siegemund will next take on Solana Sierra in the fourth round on Sunday.