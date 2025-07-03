SI

Marin Cilic Win Over No. 4 Jack Draper Continues Carnage for Ranked Players at Wimbledon

Some of the best tennis players in the world have seen their stay at Wimbledon cut short.

Maric Cilic and Jack Draper shake hands after their match at Wimbledon. / Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Tennis veteran Marin Cilic pulled off another upset at Wimbledon on Thursday, taking down No. 4 Jack Draper in four sets.

After dropping the first two sets of the match, Draper stormed back to take the third, and it felt for a moment that the comeback was on. Instead, Cilic shut the door on a 6–4, 6–3, 1–6, 6–4 victory.

With the win, Cilic continued what has been an astounding trend of upset at Wimbledon this year. Through the first two rounds of action, 36 seeded players from the men’s and women’s draw have been eliminated.

Some of the biggest names in the sport, including Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, failed to even make it out of the first round.

While plenty of favorites still remain—a rematch of the French Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner is still on the table—those stars might be best served if they take things one match at a time.

Clearly, anyone can win this year at Wimbledon.

Tyler Lauletta
