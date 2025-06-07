LeBron James Emphatically Congratulates Coco Gauff on French Open Title
American Coco Gauff captured the Women's Singles title at the French Open on Saturday at Roland Garros, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.
It is Gauff's first French Open title, and second career major.
After Gauff's electric comeback win, she received praise far-and-wide for her major title. Former U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Gauff on her win, writing on X that the 21-year-old "made us all proud."
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seconded the praise, emphatically congratulating Gauff. Gauff and James developed a friendship after the duo carried the American flag into the Paris Olympics last summer.
Gauff is up to two major titles, and the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old, who is a certified star in women's professional tennis.