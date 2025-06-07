LeBron James Emphatically Congratulates Coco Gauff on French Open Title

SI

Coco Gauff captured the French Open title on Saturday.
American Coco Gauff captured the Women's Singles title at the French Open on Saturday at Roland Garros, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

It is Gauff's first French Open title, and second career major.

After Gauff's electric comeback win, she received praise far-and-wide for her major title. Former U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Gauff on her win, writing on X that the 21-year-old "made us all proud."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seconded the praise, emphatically congratulating Gauff. Gauff and James developed a friendship after the duo carried the American flag into the Paris Olympics last summer.

Gauff is up to two major titles, and the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old, who is a certified star in women's professional tennis.

