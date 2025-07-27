Leylah Fernandez Takes Down Anna Kalinskaya to Win D.C. Open, Captures Fourth Title
Less than 24 hours after mounting a monumental comeback to advance to the tournament final, Leylah Fernandez is your 2025 Washington Open champion.
The 22-year-old Canadian took down Australia's Maya Joint in the Round of 32, U.S.'s Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16, U.S.'s Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals, and Great Britain's Emma Raducanu in the semifinals on her way to the title match—where she beat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets (6–1, 6–2).
Here's a look at Fernandez's winning moment:
"Fantastic Fernandez, dominates in D.C.," exclaimed the play-by-play announcer, for a perfect match-ending call. "Her biggest title to date ... that was some performance from the 22-year-old."
Fernandez's victory at D.C. marks her fourth Women's Tennis Association title, having also won the Monterrey Open in 2021 and '22, and the Hong Kong Open in '23.
She's now set to quickly turn things around and will compete in the Canadian Open this week in Ontario and Quebec. Fernandez is certainly one to keep an eye on with the U.S. Open coming up late next month.