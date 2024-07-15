Netflix Doc Following Carlos Alcaraz's Historic 2024 Season to Premiere Next Year
The morning after Carlos Alcaraz won his second Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6–2, 6–2, 7–6 on Sunday, Netflix announced that the docuseries about the 21-year-old Spaniard's 2024 season will be released in 2025.
The streaming service couldn't have picked a more perfect year to follow Alcaraz around. In 2024 so far, he's won two major titles—the French Open and Wimbledon—and he won Indian Wells in March, which is often regarded as an additional major. And, he is teaming up with tennis legend Rafael Nadal for the 2024 Paris Olympics in doubles later this month.
Alcaraz is already being regarded as the next major tennis star after the Big Three.
The series will show fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes content of Alcaraz's historical year. It won't just be what fans already see on the court, but some of the action off the court, too.
This won't be Netflix's first attempt at a tennis docuseries. Break Point, which followed various tennis stars in 2022 and '23, ran for two seasons before being canceled earlier this year. Netflix has a variety of other sports shows, though, such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Quarterback, and the most recent release, Receiver.