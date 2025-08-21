Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Third-Straight U.S. Open Days Before Tournament
Nick Kyrgios was supposed to play in his first U.S. Open since 2022 this year but on Thursday the Australian withdrew from the final major tournament of the season. It's unknown at this time what his reasoning was for the decision.
Kyrgios hasn't played much since 2022 as he's dealt with various injuries and underwent wrist and knee surgeries. He did compete in the Australian Open back in January, his first major event since '22, but lost in the first round. He last played in March at the Miami Open, where he won his first match since the '22 season.
Fans got excited last month when Kyrgios was listed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. But now fans will have to wait and see if Kyrgios decides to make another major appearance. There's been a question of him potentially retiring for years now, especially since he has barely played. He has also taken up some broadcasting gigs.
Kyrgios is known for his heated emotions on the court, but he also has competed in a major final back at Wimbledon in 2022. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.