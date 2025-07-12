Novak Djokovic Acknowledges Harsh 'Reality' After What He Hints Isn't Last Wimbledon
After a clearly-compromised Novak Djokovic bowed out in straight sets to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal at Wimbledon, the 24-time major winner, in what some wondered was his final walk off Center Court, paused and waved to all sections of the crowd before heading off the grass court he had for years dominated.
Djokovic, who had taken an awkward fall at the end of his quarterfinal victory over Flavio Cobolli, was feeling the effects of the injury throughout the match against the superb Sinner, as the Serbian frequently looked uncomfortable moving on the baseline and had to be treated by the trainer two sets into the match.
During his press conference, Djokovic acknowledged the injury affected him, but declined to use it as an excuse. But the most revealing of his comments came when he was asked if he's been "unfortunate" in the biggest moments of matches this year.
"I don’t think it’s bad fortune. It’s just age," Djokovic said. "The wear and tear of the body. As much as I’m taking care of it, the reality hits me right now the last year and a half like never before to be honest. It’s tough for me to accept that because I feel like when I’m fresh and fit I can still play very good tennis. I’ve proven that this year. Playing best of 5 particularly this year has been a real struggle for me physically.
"The longer the tournament goes the worse the condition gets. I reached the semis of every slam this year. I have to play Sinner or Alcaraz. These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I’m going into the match with the tank half empty. It’s not possible to win the match like that. It is what it is. It’s one of those things you have to accept and embrace in some way. Deal with reality the way it is and try to make the most out of it."
Djokovic was forced to pull out of his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open in January, but in each of the next two majors, he was defeated in the semifinal by Sinner. The Italian, who will again face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, has combined with the Spaniard to win the last six majors.
It's a sobering reality that even Djokovic admitted to: that Sinner and Alcaraz are just that much better than the rest of the world. But despite the physical limitations he feels from his age and the dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz, Djokovic still feels he's at his best at the major tournaments.
And he's not ready to call it farewell at Wimbledon yet.
"I would be sad, but hopefully it's not my last match on Centre Court," Djokovic said. "I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. I'm planning to come back definitely at least one more time."