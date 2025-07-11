Wimbledon Announcers Had Brutally Honest Line on Novak Djokovic's Future
Jannik Skinner defeated Novak Djokovic (6–3, 6–3, 6–4) in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinal on Friday. It was a particularly tough day for Djokovic who battled through injury during the match and lost in straight sets.
During an injury timeout, ESPN's Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe had an honest conversation about how Djokivic's future. At 38-years old he's won 24 Grand Slam titles, including seven Wimbledon trophies, but Father Time may finally be catching up to him.
"He's begun to admit that the commitment that it takes off the court," said Fowler. "The incredible, historic recovery ability that he has takes hours, takes time. He's a dad of kids now. He wants to spend time and it is a huge commitment and if that's what it's going to be going forward, is he willing to continue to make that commitment if he doesn't think he can show up and win these tournaments. It's a question a lot of great champions have to ask themselves."
Djokovic has been at the top of the sport for so long that its hard to imagine it without him. Coming off a run to the semifinals of Wimbledon, it may also seem premature, but at some point he will have to chose life over the pursuit of greatness that has driven him for so long. The only question is whether he will make the choice himself or wait for the sport to do it for him.