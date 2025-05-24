Novak Djokovic Makes Tennis History With Win at Geneva Open
Tennis player Novak Djokovic made history with his Geneva Open win on Saturday, when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz 5–7, 7–6 (2), 7–6 (2) to notch the 100th singles title of his career.
Indeed, the Serbian star now joins two other legends—Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103)—as the only men in the Open era to win 100 or more ATP titles.
"I'm just grateful to clinch the 100 here," Djokovic said in an interview on the court, per the Associated Press. "I had to work for it, that is for sure."
"Hubert was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was," he added. "I don't know how I broke his serve."
Prior to Saturday, Djokovic had gotten his 99th title win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Speaking during trophy presentations on Saturday, Hurkacz was gracious in defeat, praising his opponent's character and accomplishments.
"It's really inspiring how you present yourself on the court, off the court. It's just really incredible what you have achieved," he said. "Congrats for what you're doing for the whole sport of tennis."
Djokovic eventually celebrated the milestone with a post on social media. "1dem00," he wrote, in a now-viral missive.
Next up for the Djoker: the three-time French Open champion will travel to Roland Garros for a first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald on Monday.