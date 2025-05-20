2025 French Open: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win
The second tennis major of the year, the French Open, will officially get underway on Sunday, May 25 with the top players in the world traveling to Paris to compete for the trophy.
Will Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek be able to repeat as champions at Roland Garros, or will a new champion be crowned?
Check out everything you need to know about tuning into the French Open this year.
Key dates
Sunday, May 25: The first round of the 2025 French Open begins.
Saturday, June 7: The women's singles final will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The trophy ceremony will take place afterwards.
Sunday, June 8: The men's singles final will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The trophy ceremony will take place afterwards.
How to watch the French Open
TNT, TBS and truTV: This year, the French Open will be broadcast across Turner Sports' channels, which include TNT, TBS and truTV. It’s the first year of a 10-year deal, which replaces the previous broadcasting partnership the tournament had with NBC and Tennis Channel. Each day's coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, except in the semifinals and finals rounds. Additionally, a singles match will be highlighted on Court Philippe-Chatrier every day from May 25 to June 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
HBO Max: For fans who have cut the cord, all of the French Open matches will be accessible on the HBO Max app. Fans will even be able to watch up to four matches at a single time with a multi-view screen.
Date
Round
Time (ET)
Sunday, May 25
Round One
5 a.m.
Monday, May 26
Round One
5 a.m.
Tuesday, May 27
Round One
5 a.m.
Wednesday, May 28
Round Two
5 a.m.
Thursday, May 29
Round Two
5 a.m.
Friday, May 30
Round Three
5 a.m.
Saturday, May 31
Round Three
5 a.m.
Sunday, June 1
Round of 16
5 a.m.
Monday, June 2
Round of 16
5 a.m.
Tuesday, June 3
Quarterfinals
5 a.m.
Wednesday, June 4
Quarterfinals
5 a.m.
Thursday, June 5
Women's Semifinals
6 a.m.
Friday, June 6
Men's Semifinals
9 a.m.
Saturday, June 7
Women's Final
9 a.m.
Sunday, June 8
Men's Final
9 a.m.
Defending champions
Men's champion: Carlos Alcaraz won his third major title at last year's French Open, outlasting Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller. Alcaraz was down 1-2 sets, but came back to win the final two and claim the victory. Alcaraz became the youngest men's tennis player at 21 years old to win majors on all three playing surfaces by winning last year's title.
Women's champion: Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open title last year by winning a dominant 6-2, 6-1 match over Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek has four French Open titles to her name at just 23 years old.
Most titles
Rafael Nadal: The newly retired tennis legend holds the record for the most titles won at a major tournament in tennis history as he’s captured 14 titles at Roland-Garros. He’s only lost four matches at the French Open since he won his first title in 2005. He made his final French Open appearance last year, losing in the first round.
Pre-Tournament Rankings
Men's Players
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Jack Draper
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Casper Ruud
8. Lorenzo Musetti
9. Alex de Minaur
10. Holger Rune
Women's Players
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Iga Switaek
6. Mirra Andreeva
7. Madison Keys
8. Qinwen Zheng
9. Emma Navarro
10. Paula Badosa
Betting odds
Men's Draw
It's not a total surprise that the reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is seen as the favorite to repeat as the French Open champion this year. He leads the charge with +125 betting odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Close behind him is the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at +175, who is coming off a three-month ban from tennis for a doping scandal. Alcaraz and Sinner just faced each other in the Italian Open final, which resulted in an Alcaraz win.
After the top two players, the betting odds take a huge jump to last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev as he sits with +1100 odds. Novak Djokovic follows him with +1400 odds as he attempts to capture a record-breaking 25th major title. He hasn't had the most successful year, though, which is likely hurting his odds.
Top 10 best odds
1. Carlos Alcaraz (+125)
2. Jannik Sinner (+175)
3. Alexander Zverev (+1100)
4. Novak Djokovic (+1400)
5. Casper Ruud (+1600)
6. Jack Draper (+2000)
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2500)
8. Holger Rune (+2500)
9. Lorenzo Musetti (+3000)
10. Joao Fonseca (+3500)
Women's Draw
The reigning French Open champion on the women's side, Iga Swiatek, is also favored at +220 to repeat as a champion, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It would be her fourth title in a row at Roland Garros if she wins again.
Aryna Sabalenka follows closely behind with +225 odds to win her fourth major and first French Open title. Behind her is Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final. Her one major came at the 2023 U.S. Open, and Gauff is ready to collect another trophy.
Jasmine Paolini is one player to watch at +2000 odds to win. She's coming off an Italian Open win and heads into the French Open on fire. She lost to Swaitek in the French Open final last year, and her goal is to make it to that match again and win it this time.
Top 10 best odds
1. Iga Swiatek (+220)
2. Aryna Sabalenka (+225)
3. Coco Gauff (+600)
4. Mirra Andreeva (+700)
5. Qinwen Zheng (+1800)
6. Jasmine Paolini (+2000)
7. Jelena Ostapenka (+2500)
8. Elena Rybakina (+2500)
9. Karolina Muchova (+2800)
10. Elina Svitolina (+3000)