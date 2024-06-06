Novak Djokovic Provides Positive Update After Knee Surgery
Novak Djokovic suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee during his quarterfinals match at the French Open this week, causing him to withdraw ahead of the semifinals.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner underwent surgery to repair the tear just days after. His 2024 season is now in question, specifically his chances playing at Wimbledon. But, Djokovic provided some positive news for his fans on Thursday morning regarding his return.
"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic wrote on social media. "I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans. I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo."
The 37-year-old didn't specify when he plans to return, but he will surely update fans when he knows.
Djokovic was coming off back-to-back five-set thrillers at the French Open in the third round and quarterfinals. His quarterfinals match lasted four hours and 39 minutes, and he played the whole match with the injury.