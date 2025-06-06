Novak Djokovic Was So Pleased With Himself After Winning Wild Rally vs. Jannik Sinner
In a battle of two tennis heavyweights, 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner turned in one of the most entertaining rallies of the tournament during the second set of Friday's semifinal match of the French Open at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The rally occurred in the second game of the second set, with Sinner up a set and trailing the second 0-1. Sinner, on serve, and Djokovic, looking to break his serve for the first time in the match, proceeded to trade blows in a physical—and wildly entertaining—26-shot rally, which was the longest in the match at the time of this writing.
Words won't do the rally justice. Take it in for yourself.
Just incredible. Djokovic, both pleased with himself and satisfied with the display of tennis, let out a smile and glanced towards the crowd.
When you put arguably the greatest men's tennis player of all time on the court with the world's best current player, these are the types of rallies you get.
There will likely be more rallies like this ahead, as the two fight for a spot in the French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.