Novak Djokovic Wins Wild 41-Shot Rally En Route to Beating Alexander Zverev

Ryan Phillips

Novak Djokovic stands after winning a point against Alexander Zverev during the 2025 French Open.
Novak Djokovic stands after winning a point against Alexander Zverev during the 2025 French Open.

Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev in four sets to advance to the semifinals at the French Open on Wednesday, but it didn't come easy.

Djokovic had a two sets to one lead in the fourth, but faced break point up 3-2. What followed was an utterly incredible 41-shot rally in which two of the best men's tennis players in the world gave each other their best shot. Djokovic ultimately came away with the point, forcing deuce and saving his break.

Video of the entire point is below.

It had to kill Zverev's confidence to lose that point. Eventually, he lost the match, as Djokovic took home a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win to earn a spot in the semifinals where he'll face top-seeded Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is attempting to win his 25th Grand Slam singles title and his fourth French Open championship.

Meanwhile, Zverev will fall short in yet another Grand Slam event. The 28-year-old is a three-time finalist in Grand Slam events but has yet to win one.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

