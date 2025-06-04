Novak Djokovic Wins Wild 41-Shot Rally En Route to Beating Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev in four sets to advance to the semifinals at the French Open on Wednesday, but it didn't come easy.
Djokovic had a two sets to one lead in the fourth, but faced break point up 3-2. What followed was an utterly incredible 41-shot rally in which two of the best men's tennis players in the world gave each other their best shot. Djokovic ultimately came away with the point, forcing deuce and saving his break.
Video of the entire point is below.
It had to kill Zverev's confidence to lose that point. Eventually, he lost the match, as Djokovic took home a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win to earn a spot in the semifinals where he'll face top-seeded Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic is attempting to win his 25th Grand Slam singles title and his fourth French Open championship.
Meanwhile, Zverev will fall short in yet another Grand Slam event. The 28-year-old is a three-time finalist in Grand Slam events but has yet to win one.