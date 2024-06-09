Rafael Nadal Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on His First French Open Title
Carlos Alcaraz won his first French Open title on Sunday, taking down Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2.
At 21 years old, Alcaraz became the youngest men's player to win a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces: hard court, clay and grass. He's also the first Spaniard to win the French Open since 14-time champion Rafael Nadal last won at Roland Garros in 2022.
As Nadal could possibly retire at the end of the 2024 season, many fans see Alcaraz as one of the next great men's tennis players. So, it was fitting that Nadal wrote a congratulatory message on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after Alcaraz played his winning point Sunday.
"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos" Nadal wrote.
Nadal lost in the first round to Zverev, which was only the fourth French Open loss in his career. Nadal holds the record for the most major titles won at a single tournament with 14 at Roland Garros. He was just 19 years old when he won his first French Open title in 2005.
Alcaraz will play at the next major event, Wimbledon, starting July 1 as the reigning champion there. He now has won three Grand Slam titles in his young career.