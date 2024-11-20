Serena Williams, Other Tennis Stars Congratulate Rafael Nadal on Legendary Career
Tuesday was an emotional day for the tennis world as Rafael Nadal played the last professional match of his legendary career since Team Spain lost in the Davis Cup. Nadal is now retired from tennis.
The Spaniard took the tennis world by storm when he turned pro in 2005, and he never backed away. With 22 major titles, 92 ATP Tour titles, two Olympic gold medals and many more accomplishments, Nadal will hang up his racket for the last time.
Praise from tennis stars and fans alike poured in on Tuesday, starting with a beautiful letter penned by longtime rival and friend Roger Federer. Serena Williams, who played throughout Nadal's career, posted multiple times celebrating the career of her friend and former colleague. She was even decked out in a Nadal shirt and headband while watching him play.
Other tennis stars wore the Nike Nadal shirt on Tuesday, including Maria Sharapova, Aryna Sabalenka and Lorenzo Musetti.
The Davis Cup created a retirement celebration video for Nadal, which included congratulatory messages from the other three members of the "Big Four"—Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
Other tennis legends and stars posted on social media for Nadal, including Billie Jean King and Carlos Alcaraz, who played alongside Nadal on Tuesday.