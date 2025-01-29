U.S. Open 2025 Will Start One Day Earlier to Add 15th Day to Major Tournament
The 2025 U.S. Open will look a little different this year as the major tournament will begin on a Sunday for the first time in the Open Era, which began in 1968. The final major tournament on the year will start on Sunday, August 24 instead of beginning on the Monday.
This means the tournament will run for 15 days instead of the traditional 14. The U.S. Open isn't the first major to do this, though—The French Open has had a 15-day schedule since 2006, while the Australian Open established the schedule in 2024. Wimbledon only recently added a 14th day to the schedule in 2022, so it's unlikely that there will be any more changes to its schedule soon.
The U.S. Open is able to move to 15 days by spreading out the first round matches across the first three days instead of squeezing them in to two days.
The expectation with the schedule adjustment is that ticket sales and revenue will go up as fans have an additional day to spend at Flushing Meadows. Last year's opening day set a record attendance number at the tournament, and the U.S. Open likely wants to continue increasing it.