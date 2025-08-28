U.S. Open Hands Daniil Medvedev Hefty Fine After Outburst at Umpire
Daniil Medvedev made headlines Sunday during his U.S. Open first round match when he had quite the outburst after a photographer stepped on the court before the match ended. His reaction was based on what chair umpire Greg Allensworth did afterwards and now the tournament has handed him a lofty punishment.
The U.S. Open fined Medvedev $42,500 on Wednesday in the aftermath of the incident, which is more than one-third of his $110,000 prize money from the tournament. The breakdown of Medvedev's fine includes $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for racket abuse from when he destroyed his racket after the loss.
The outburst occurred in the third set of Sunday's first round match between Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi. The latter served for the match when the photographer stepped onto the court, pausing play. Bonzi had missed his first serve while this was happening, so umpire Allensworth granted him another first serve. This is what set Medvedev off.
Medvedev began arguing with Allensworth, halting play even more. In the end, Medvedev won the third set to force a fourth, which he also won. Bonzi did win the five-set match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4 after all the drama.
Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open. This was his third straight first round loss at the majors after he was upset at both the French Open and Wimbledon.