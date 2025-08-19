SI

U.S. Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025: How Much Players Earn in Each Round

A record amount of prize money will be distributed at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Eva Geitheim

The 2025 U.S. Open will feature a record amount of prize money for the competitors.
Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open begins on Sunday, marking the start of a two-week competition to determine the champions of the final Grand Slam of the year.

As the world's best tennis players arrive in New York to compete, championship titles will not be the only thing on the line—there’s also an historic amount of prize money. The 2025 U.S. Open will feature the largest purse in tennis history.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money on the line for this year's U.S. Open.

Total Prize Money in 2025

A whopping total of $90 million in prize money will be distributed to the competitors at the 2025 U.S. Open across the four disciplines—singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and wheelchair. This is a $15 million increase from the $75 million total in prize money from the 2024 U.S. Open, nearly a 17% increase.

For comparison, the total prize money for Wimbledon this past July was £53,500,000 ($73,558,224).

Prize Money Breakdown by Round (Men's and Ladies' Singles)

Here is a look at how much each singles player will make depending on how far they advance in the tournament.

Round

Prize Money

Round of 128

$110,000

Round of 64

$154,000

Round of 32

$237,000

Round of 16

$400,000

Quarterfinalist

$660,000

Semifinalists

$1.26 million

Runner-Up

$2.5 million

Winner

$5 million

Total Prize Money by Discipline

Here is a closer look at how the money will be distributed across the four events.

Event

Total Prize Money

Men's/Women's Singles

$31.62 million

Men's/Women's Doubles

$4.78 million

Mixed Doubles

$2.36 million

Wheelchair

$1.6 million

How Much do the Winners of U.S. Open Receive?

Here is how much the winner of the singles and doubles events will earn. For doubles, the prize is given out to each team, not individual.

Event

Prize Money

Men's/Women's Singles

$5 million

Men's/Women's Doubles

$1 million

Mixed Doubles

$1 million

History of U.S. Open Prize Money

Tennis players did not receive money while competing at the U.S. Open until the Open Era began in 1968. The total prize money at the 1968 U.S. Open was $100,000, with the men's singles winner receiving $14,000. Since Arthur Ashe, the champion, was still registered as an amateur, he was unable to receive any prize money. The $14,000 instead went to runner-up Tom Okker, while women's singles champion Virginia Wade took home $6,000.

By 1973, the U.S. Open became the first Grand Slam tournament to give equal prize money to both the men's and women's competitors. Singles champions John Newcombe and Margaret Court each received $25,000 in prize money.

Forty years later, prize money for the men's and women's singles champions would reach $1 million for the first time in 2003, with the total prize money hitting $17 million. Twenty-two years after that, both the total prize money and prize money for the singles champions has reached at least five times those amounts.

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA.

