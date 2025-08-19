U.S. Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025: How Much Players Earn in Each Round
Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open begins on Sunday, marking the start of a two-week competition to determine the champions of the final Grand Slam of the year.
As the world's best tennis players arrive in New York to compete, championship titles will not be the only thing on the line—there’s also an historic amount of prize money. The 2025 U.S. Open will feature the largest purse in tennis history.
Here is a breakdown of the prize money on the line for this year's U.S. Open.
Total Prize Money in 2025
A whopping total of $90 million in prize money will be distributed to the competitors at the 2025 U.S. Open across the four disciplines—singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and wheelchair. This is a $15 million increase from the $75 million total in prize money from the 2024 U.S. Open, nearly a 17% increase.
For comparison, the total prize money for Wimbledon this past July was £53,500,000 ($73,558,224).
Prize Money Breakdown by Round (Men's and Ladies' Singles)
Here is a look at how much each singles player will make depending on how far they advance in the tournament.
Round
Prize Money
Round of 128
$110,000
Round of 64
$154,000
Round of 32
$237,000
Round of 16
$400,000
Quarterfinalist
$660,000
Semifinalists
$1.26 million
Runner-Up
$2.5 million
Winner
$5 million
Total Prize Money by Discipline
Here is a closer look at how the money will be distributed across the four events.
Event
Total Prize Money
Men's/Women's Singles
$31.62 million
Men's/Women's Doubles
$4.78 million
Mixed Doubles
$2.36 million
Wheelchair
$1.6 million
How Much do the Winners of U.S. Open Receive?
Here is how much the winner of the singles and doubles events will earn. For doubles, the prize is given out to each team, not individual.
Event
Prize Money
Men's/Women's Singles
$5 million
Men's/Women's Doubles
$1 million
Mixed Doubles
$1 million
History of U.S. Open Prize Money
Tennis players did not receive money while competing at the U.S. Open until the Open Era began in 1968. The total prize money at the 1968 U.S. Open was $100,000, with the men's singles winner receiving $14,000. Since Arthur Ashe, the champion, was still registered as an amateur, he was unable to receive any prize money. The $14,000 instead went to runner-up Tom Okker, while women's singles champion Virginia Wade took home $6,000.
By 1973, the U.S. Open became the first Grand Slam tournament to give equal prize money to both the men's and women's competitors. Singles champions John Newcombe and Margaret Court each received $25,000 in prize money.
Forty years later, prize money for the men's and women's singles champions would reach $1 million for the first time in 2003, with the total prize money hitting $17 million. Twenty-two years after that, both the total prize money and prize money for the singles champions has reached at least five times those amounts.