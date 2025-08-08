SI

Victoria Mboko's Win in Montreal Led to Hilarious On-Court Moment in Toronto

Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov had no idea what was happening.

Brigid Kennedy

Later, Shelton won his first ATP Masters 1000 title vs. Karen Khachanov.
Later, Shelton won his first ATP Masters 1000 title vs. Karen Khachanov. / Tennis TV / Screensho

Although the matches were happening in two different cities, the results of the women's National Bank Open in Montreal interrupted the men's tournament in Toronto on Thursday night, leading to a hilarious on-court moment featuring a confused Ben Shelton and an equally as puzzled Karen Khachanov.

Shelton and Khachanov were facing off in the title match at Toronto when news of 18-year-old Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko's victory over seasoned pro Naomi Osaka spread through the crowd. The fans reacted accordingly ... but Shelton and Khachanov had no idea what was going on.

Take a peek at that funny moment below:

The fans had good reason to cheer; Mboko had just captured her maiden title and catapulted herself up the rankings to 24th in the world. Later, Shelton got a huge crowd reaction of his own when he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in a 6–7 (5), 6–4, 7–6(3) win over Khachanov.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Tennis