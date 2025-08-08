Victoria Mboko's Win in Montreal Led to Hilarious On-Court Moment in Toronto
Although the matches were happening in two different cities, the results of the women's National Bank Open in Montreal interrupted the men's tournament in Toronto on Thursday night, leading to a hilarious on-court moment featuring a confused Ben Shelton and an equally as puzzled Karen Khachanov.
Shelton and Khachanov were facing off in the title match at Toronto when news of 18-year-old Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko's victory over seasoned pro Naomi Osaka spread through the crowd. The fans reacted accordingly ... but Shelton and Khachanov had no idea what was going on.
Take a peek at that funny moment below:
The fans had good reason to cheer; Mboko had just captured her maiden title and catapulted herself up the rankings to 24th in the world. Later, Shelton got a huge crowd reaction of his own when he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in a 6–7 (5), 6–4, 7–6(3) win over Khachanov.