Why Is Jannik Sinner Still Wearing Sleeve He Wore After Suffering Wimbledon Injury?

Sinner was still donning the white sleeve when he took to the practice courts at the Cincinnati Open.

Jannik Sinner was wearing a compression sleeve on his right elbow during practice at the Cincinnati Open.
Fresh off of winning his first Wimbledon title, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner has hit the practice courts at the Cincinnati Open, and after Wednesday's practice, fans noticed one thing.

Sinner was wearing a white compression sleeve on his right elbow, the same elbow he injured after a fall during a fourth-round match at the All-England Club. Following the injury, Sinner donned the same white sleeve he was wearing Wednesday for each of his remaining matches at Wimbledon.

So, after seeing a sleeve-wearing Sinner on Wednesday, the question was obvious: is he wearing the sleeve because he's still feeling pain in his elbow?

"The elbow is good," Sinner told the ATP Tour's website. "Today was the first time that I put a sleeve on because I liked the feeling of the sleeve,” Sinner told the media on Wednesday in Ohio. “It gives a little bit more impact with the ball, it's slightly more stable. That's my point of view and I liked it in Wimbledon.

"I have to see how it is when it's very hot and humid, because it's a little bit different, so it's going to be something that I'm going to take into consideration, but I really love the feeling it gives of pure striking."

Tennis fans might see Sinner donning the sleeve at both the Cincinnati Open and the year's final major, given that the decision to wear it appears to be born out of personal preference rather than necessity.

