Wimbledon Finalist Iga Swiatek Has Such a Relatable Pre-Match Pump-Up Playlist
Looking to pump yourself up before a big moment? Try Iga Swiatek's pre-match playlist.
Speaking after she defeated Belinda Bencic of Switzerland to secure her spot in the Wimbledon final, Swiatek detailed for the crowd the music she queued in the moments before heading out onto the court. And spoiler alert: her answer couldn't have been more relatable, at least for us classic rock fans.
"There's some AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones," the Polish tennis star shared. "So yeah, rock but not too hard."
Swiatek then clarified that these artists are specific to her pre-match routine only; if she listened to them all the time, she'd be too locked in all the time.
"Everybody's asking me if I listen to that all the time. They keep buying me vinyl records and everything, and I'm like, 'Guys, if I listen to that all the time, I wouldn't be able to sleep.' So it's just pre-match, just to pump myself up," she continued.
Off the court, though, she's "more of a pop, jazzy" fan. Fair enough.
The crowd seemed shocked by Swiatek's affinity for rock, but it's really not surprising when you think about it. If "Thunderstruck" gets us average folk ready to watch a football game from our couches, imagine what it does for those playing in it. The same logic applies here.
Luckily for Swiatek, there will be more AC/DC where that came from—next up is the Wimbledon final, where she'll face American Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.
Fingers crossed we get a link to her playlist before then.