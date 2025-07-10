Amanda Anisimova Ousts Aryna Sabalenka in Stunning Wimbledon Semifinal Upset
American Amanda Anisimova is heading to the ladies' singles final of Wimbledon after defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Thursday.
Anisimova got off to a strong start when she won the first set 6-4. But Sabalenka wasn't going down easy, and proceeded to take the second set in turn, setting up an exciting and thrilling third set to win it all.
By the end, Anisimova was at one point leading four games to one, but Sabalenka battled back to bring it within one: four games to Anisimova's five. Nonetheless, the No. 13 seed finished her off 6-4—and pulled out a huge upset in the process.
Watch that match-deciding moment below:
In remarks after the game, Anisimova made sure to give Sabalenka her flowers, praising the Belarusian star as a "tough competitor" who challenged her greatly.
"I don't know how I pulled it out," Anisimova said. "I mean, she's such an incredible competitor and she's an inspiration to me and I'm sure so many, so many other people."
Anisimova will now head to the first Grand Slam final of her career on Saturday, when she'll face the winner of Belinda Bencic vs. Iga Swiatek.