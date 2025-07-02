SI

Carlos Alcaraz Responds to Fan Thanking Him for Checking on Sick Mother at Wimbledon

Thinking he would never respond, a fan took to X to thank Alcaraz for checking on her sick mother during his Wimbledon match.

Tim Capurso

A concerned Alcaraz looks to the crowd to check on a fan who had fallen ill during his first-round match at Wimbledon.
Five-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz wasn't in peak tennis form during his five-set first round victory over Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon on Monday. But one moment stood above anything Alcaraz did on the court in his resilient victory at the All-England Club. As Alcaraz and Fognini labored through four sets and played on into a fifth set in the near-90-degree heat, a fan fell ill in the stands, immediately catching the Spaniard's attention.

A concerned Alcaraz looked to the stands to check if the fan was okay, then made sure that a Wimbledon official gave the fan a water bottle. The match was briefly delayed as the fan was attended to be support staff.

After the match, the daughter of the woman who became sick during the match took to X, and, thinking he would never respond, thanked Alcaraz for his kind gesture towards her mother. In another heartwarming twist to the feel-good story, Alcaraz responded to the fan's message.

Even in the heat of battle, Alcaraz showed the kind of individual he is on and off the court with a truly thoughtful gesture for a fan. The back-to-back defending champion at Wimbledon is back in action for his second round match on Wednesday against Oliver Tarvet.

