Watch: Ethiopian Runner Nearly Falls, Tries to Pull Other Runner Down by Shorts

Yomif Kejelcha tried to pull down Selemon Barega's shorts during the Lausanne 5000m.

By Jenna West
July 05, 2018

The 2018 track and field season took an interesting turn on Thursday, as one Ethiopian runner tried to pants his competition at the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting.

During the 5000 meters, it looked like Selemon Barega might have accidentally tripped Yomif Kejelcha. Well, Kejelcha did not like that and decided to do something about it.

Kejelcha was leading the race with 150 meters to go when Barega caught up to him. Kejelcha reached out and tried to pants Barega, who managed to fend off Kejelcha and keep his shorts up. However, Kejelcha fell to the ground, allowing Barega and other runners to pass him.

Barega, the World indoor 3000 meters silver medalist, finished in second place with a season best time of 13:02.67.

