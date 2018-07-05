The 2018 track and field season took an interesting turn on Thursday, as one Ethiopian runner tried to pants his competition at the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting.

During the 5000 meters, it looked like Selemon Barega might have accidentally tripped Yomif Kejelcha. Well, Kejelcha did not like that and decided to do something about it.

Kejelcha was leading the race with 150 meters to go when Barega caught up to him. Kejelcha reached out and tried to pants Barega, who managed to fend off Kejelcha and keep his shorts up. However, Kejelcha fell to the ground, allowing Barega and other runners to pass him.

Craziness in Lausanne 5000m as one Ethiopian leader tries to pull another down by his shorts and ends up falling himself. pic.twitter.com/OcYSLZtJeO — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 5, 2018

Barega, the World indoor 3000 meters silver medalist, finished in second place with a season best time of 13:02.67.