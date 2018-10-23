A University of Utah track and field athlete was killed in an on-campus shooting outside of a dormitory late Monday night and authorities say the man suspected of the shooting has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lauren McCluskey, a senior from Pullman, Wash. who majored in communications, was found in a car shortly before 10 p.m. local time. University Police say they received a call concerning a report of a possible abduction in a parking lot near a dorm and later found McCluskey near a Medical Plaza tower.

“Last night, the University of Utah lost one of our own,” Mark Harlan, Utah's athletics director said in a statement, “Senior track standout Lauren McCluskey was tragically killed in a senseless act. This news has shaken not only myself but our entire University of Utah athletics family to its core. We have university counselors and psychologists on standby to support Lauren’s teammates, coaches and friends. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and all of those dear to her.”

The suspect, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, had previous convictions for attempted forcible sex abuse and enticing a minor over the internet in 2004 and was released from the Utah State Prison in 2013.

He was found dead inside of a downtown Salt Lake City church, after authorities conducted a search of the area.

Police say that McCluskey and Rowland had "a previous relationship," but would not elaborate.

Utah President Ruth V. Watkins announced that classes would be canceled today to "allow our campus community to grieve the senseless loss of this bright, young woman. We have made our counseling and support services available to students, staff and faculty."

The university and the athletics department are planning a vigil for McCluskey to be held on Wednesday,

McCluskey competed in the high jump and pentathlon, among other events in her time at Utah and during the 2018 outdoor track set a season-high high jump mark.