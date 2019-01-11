The Idaho track and field program will remembered the late Lauren McCluskey by naming an indoor meet in her honor, the school announced Thursday.

McCluskey was a track and field athlete at the University of Utah before she was tragically killed in an on-campus shooting on Oct. 22.

The shooter was 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, a convicted sex offender who had been harassing McCluskey. Rowland was a convicted sex offender who had spent more than a decade in prison. The review found that he had been released on parole three separate times and had violated his parole and returned to prison twice. Rowland killed himself after killing McCluskey.

The Idaho staff was looking to rename its indoor track season opener and chose to honor McCluskey after reaching out to the family for permission. Idaho will have a minute of silence and a presentation in memory of McCluskey at the meet.

We are honored to name our first meet of the year after Lauren McCluskey. Hundreds of athletes will compete in the Kibbie Dome to honor her memory over the next two days. #LaurenMcCluskey #GoVandals #IdahoTrack #BraveandBold pic.twitter.com/Daj1OzylHl — Idaho Track & Field (@IdahoTrack) January 11, 2019

"When we got here in 2014 Lauren was a senior in high school, and we recruited her," Idaho director of track and field/cross country, Tim Cawley said. "She competed at all of the indoor meets. She was just a fixture around the Dome and we wanted to honor her this year, just do something to honor her memory."

The meet will take place over Jan. 11-12.