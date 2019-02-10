NEW YORK – Kemoy Campbell, a 2016 Olympic distance runner for Jamaica and former All-American standout at Arkansas, collapsed off the track after running in the men’s 3,000 meters at the 2019 Millrose Games in New York City. Campbell pulled off the track just after 1,000 meters into the race, where he was pacing the field of professional and collegiate runners.

On Saturday night, Sports Illustrated learned that Campbell that he was put in a medically induced coma for 48 hours. He has a pulse and was breathing with assistance. Doctors were still working to determine what caused the collapse. In the days leading up to the race, Campbell told those close to him that he was not feeling well.

As of Sunday morning, SI learned that Campbell is still in the hospital on assisted breathing.

Deadspin has posted a video of the collapse, which was broadcast on NBC.

On Saturday afternoon, Campbell pulled off the track on his own before collapsing on the inside of the track. Spectators noticed Campbell on the ground and emergency medical assistance was called upon. An EMT worker from the Armory Track and Field Center gave Campbell chest compressions and was shocked with a defibrillator. The New York City police and fire department arrived on the scene and all track events were put on hold. Campbell was taken off the track on a stretcher after nearly 30 minutes of medical attention.

Campbell, 28, was taken across the street to the New York Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He underwent a CAT scan that came back clear. His girlfriend and his brother were in the hospital with him.

Campbell competed in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

This post will be updated with any further information on Campbell’s status.