LSU freshman Sha'Carri Richardson broke the women's 100-meter collegiate record at the Division I NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday.

Richardson finished the race at a record-breaking time of 10.75 seconds and didn't even have to cross the finish line to know she won. She raised her arms in celebration while she was still running and finished nearly five meters ahead of the rest of the field.

Richardson broke the world junior record, and her finish time makes her the ninth-fastest performer in the world. She also broke the NCAA record, which was set 30 years ago by former LSU sprinter Dawn Sowell at 10.78.

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON!!!!! 1️⃣0️⃣:7️⃣5️⃣



WORLD JUNIOR RECORD ✅

WORLD LEADER ✅

COLLEGIATE RECORD ✅

SCHOOL RECORD ✅ pic.twitter.com/n91WHBdCty — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 8, 2019

The freshman has been setting records all week and ran times of 10.99 in the 100 meters and 22.37 in the 200 meters on Thursday. The feat makes Richardson the first U20 woman in world history to run a sub 11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub 23.4 seconds in the 200 meters in one day.