22-year-old U.S. middle distance runner Donavan Brazier trailed Nijel Amos by a considerable margin approaching the home stretch of the Diamond League 800m in Zurich on Thursday.

The Texas A&M product was in eighth place after 400 meters and in sixth by 600 meters, but Brazier saved the afterburners for the final 200 meters of the race.

Brazier zoomed past Amos in the final stretch and was reportedly clocked at 12.7 for the final 100m in 12.7 He is now the first American male to win the Diamond League final for 800m and the second-fastest American runner at the distance. Only Johnny Gray and his 1:42.60 American record, which has stood since 1985, are ahead of Brazier on the all-time list.

Watch Brazier sprint to victory below:

Brazier won the 2016 NCAA Championships in the 800 meters. He will take the track next at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar beginning on Sept. 27.