Report: Usain Bolt Awaiting Results of COVID-19 Test

Eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt announced on Monday he is currently quarantining as he awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.

“I’m just waking up, and like everybody else I checked social media, [which] is saying I am confirmed to have COVID-19,” Bolt said in an Instagram post. “I am trying to be responsible, so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends."

“I’m having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself. Until then, I am talking to all my friends and telling them anyone who has come into contact with me should, just to be safe, quarantine by themselves and just take it easy.”

Bolt, 34, attended a surprise birthday party last week for his 34th birthday. Police in Jamaica are "investigating the circumstances surrounding a birthday party in Saint Andrew for Bolt last week," per the Jamaica Gleaner.

Bolt is the world record holder in the 100m and 200m. He won his last gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.